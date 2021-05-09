SHEFFIELD — One of God’s angels on Earth, Martha Jane Mitchell Carpenter, 91, Sheffield, was called to His side on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield. The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. with Chad Holder and Carl Malm officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Loving to be out and among working associates and friends, Jane enjoyed a diverse career. Early in marriage, she worked alongside her husband at Underwood- Carpenter cotton gin in Tuscumbia. During following years, she taught piano lessons, worked for World Book, Inc., Urban Renewal of Tuscumbia, and Delta Automotive in Sheffield. As a long-standing member of her church, she was a dedicated Sunday School teacher and accomplished choir member with the natural ability to sing in harmony with any piece of music.
Her favorite accomplishments were her children and their families who remember her as a beautiful woman with a heart of gold, great laughter, quick wit, and devout belief that the basis of all religion is to “be kind to one another.” Of strong will and intellect, she had a loving, joyful, and forgiving spirit, elegant grace, and a genuine love for people.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Horace Bradley Carpenter; son, Horace Edward Carpenter; parents, Lorah Naomi and Leonard Donald Mitchell, Sr.; sister, Kathleen M. Gibbs; brothers, Leonard Donald Mitchell, Jr. and Terry Wayne Mitchell.
She is survived by her children, Dinah Carpenter Howard (Edwin), Martha Carpenter Chambless, Mary Jane Starke, and Donald Bradley Carpenter (Ashley); brothers, Rauney Leroy Mitchell (Wanda) and William Jackson Mitchell (Joyce); sister-in-law, Linda Mitchell; grandchildren, Edwin Staples Howard III (Tres), Christina Howard Bolton, Jessica Starke Perryman and Paisley Jane Carpenter.
One of Jane’s thoughts recorded in her hand: “Thank God for that person who can always be found in the midst of every crowd who has the kind word, the gentle touch, the compassionate spirit - the discerning and understanding countenance. Thank God for the reason why - Christ within.”
Pallbearers will be Danny Hardeman, Tres Howard, James Howard, Blake Wright, David Milstead, Matt Prater, Stanley Bolton and honorary, Edwin S. Howard, IV.
