WHITWELL, TENNESSEE — Martha Jane Pate Wilkerson, age 88, died January 13, 2020, in Whitwell, TN. She was born December 8, 1931 in Florence, AL to Jessie Manton and Mittie Mae Howard Pate and was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School.
She had lived in Arkansas, Texas, and since 1985, in Florence. She was employed for 24 years as Administrative Assistant at Westminster Presbyterian Church where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 22, 2020. A Visitation will precede the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
She is survived by her sons, Mark A. Wilkerson and Steven P. Wilkerson; her grandchildren, Jenny Wilkerson Baker, Tanner R. Wilkerson, Shelby Greenway Smith, and S. Tyler Wilkerson; her great-grandchildren, Luciana J. Baker, Levi H. Baker and Kennedy M. Smith; and her sister, Nadine H. Pate of Florence, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St.Jude Children’s Hospital or Special Olympics.
