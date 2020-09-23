FLORENCE — Martha Jane Richardson Cody, 92 of Florence, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence. Martha worked at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home as a LPN and retired at the age of 80. She then worked as an honorary grandparent at Weeden Elementary School until she was 91. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m., funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Brother Mike Crews will be officiating with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cody; parents, Henry and Lucille Vaughn Richardson; brothers, James Allen, Bill, George A., Ed, Thomas and Mason Richardson; and son-in-law, Cliff Holland.
Mrs. Cody is survived by her daughter, Helen Holland; brothers, Jack Richardson and Larry Richardson; sister, Frances Fowler; grandchildren, Melanie Riley, Kristi Gay (Bobby, Jr.), and Codi Powell (Jason); great-grandchildren, Kyle Riley, Lexi McMahon (Ryan), Ryan Riley, Wesley Gay, Delaney Powell, and Mac Powell.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Powell, Bobby Gay, Wesley Gay, Ryan Riley, Kyle Riley, Mac Powell, and Ryan McMahon.
