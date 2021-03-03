RUSSELLVILLE — Martha “Jean” Badgett Breece, age 83, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Jean was born May 6, 1937 in Tuscumbia, Alabama. After 30 years of living in Cleveland, Ohio, she returned to Russellville in 1974. She worked for 23 years at West Elementary School Cafeteria. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddy and Annie Lee Badgett; husband, Robert Neal Breece; children, Larry Robert Sterling and Sandra Jean Sterling; brothers, Howard Badgett and Lee Badgett; sisters, Evelyn Gibson and Mary Seal.
Jean is survived by her sons, Jim Sterling (Kim), Arizona, Marc Sterling (Pam), Florida; daughter, Sherrie Colglazier (Alan), Muscle Shoals; stepdaughter, Vicky Breece, Russellville; sister, Julie Brooks; five grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be today March 3, 2021 at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 noon with Brother DeWayne Crumley officiating. There will be a private burial for the family proceeding the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Brent Colglazier, Chris Sterling, Adam Sterling, Johnny Badgett, Charlie Badgett and Brian Carter.
Special thanks to Kelly Hulsey for taking care of and loving our mother. Also, special thanks to North Alabama Hospice, especially Machelle and Lori.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Siloam Baptist Church.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and to wear masks at all times.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
Commented