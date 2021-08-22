TUSCUMBIA
Martha Jean Lawler Kimbrough, 64 years old of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away August 19, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Jonathan Caldwell and Brother Daniel Parrish officiating. Burial will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery.
Martha was born July 2, 1957, in Birmingham, AL to Henry and Mae Lawler. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Amanda Jane Murray.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Nelson Kimbrough; her daughter, Amanda Jade Bragwell; her granddaughter, Jaley Mae Bragwell; her nieces, nephews, beloved animals, and her special friend, Shelia Taylor Mize.
Pallbearers will be James Kimbrough, Fred Reeves, Kelly Bragwell, Danny Smith, John Mize and Brenton Matthews.
Martha had a great love for animals, therefore the family would like you to consider making a donation to the Colbert County Animal Shelter in her name.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
