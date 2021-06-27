FLORENCE — Martha Jean Masingill, 92, of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. A graveside service was held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Chaplain of Shoals Hospice, Chance Hall officiated.
She was the daughter of Sarah Word Terry and Charles Hebble Terry and was born in Brownsville, Texas on May 12, 1929. By her first birthday, the family had moved back home to Georgia, because of the Depression. She spent all of her school years in Rome, Georgia. In high school she played clarinet, in the outstanding concert and marching band. After graduation, she worked with her father at Sealtest Dairies. In 1948, she married Howard Eugene Masingill in the church where she was baptized. The young couple moved to Atlanta, where he was employed by the Central of Georgia Railroad.
Mrs. Masingill was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eugene Masingill; granddaughter, Abbey Masingill; parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Terry.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Masingill and Mike Masingill (Denna); daughter, Cheryl Bradford; sister, Charlotte Patton; six grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren; special friend, Billie Underwood and her children, Thomas McCarley and Mary Kay Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, as well as other loving family. She was the best Mimi ever!
Pallbearers were Rhett Bradford, Les Bradford, Thomas McCarley, Jackie Bradford, Jay Masingill, Bob Rogers, Gene Ellison, and Martin Dungan. Honorary pallbearers were Max McNatt and Ronnie Patton.
Special thanks to the staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth and Shoals Hospice and the Doctors, Jonathan Wright, Jerry Williams, and Saquib Anjum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made The Duvall Home at 3395 Grand Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720, https://www.duvallhomes.org/, in memory of Abbey Masingill. Donations can also be made to The Bell Center, 1700 29th Court, Birmingham, AL 35209, https://thebellcenter.org/, in honor of Gracie Lynn Bradford.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented