FLORENCE — Martha Jean Smith Barnett, age 77, of Florence, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 19, 2019. The family will receive friends today, December 21, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be at Killen United Methodist Church in the Family Life Center on Sunday, December 22, at 1:30 p.m., with Brother Bryan McIntyre officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Martha was a substitute teacher at Brooks High School. She later worked as a hairdresser before returning to the Lauderdale County School System as a cosmetology teacher at Allen Thornton Vocational School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth Troy Barnett; parents, Horton and Alene Smith; and brothers, Eddie, Jamie, Tommy and Richard Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Ken (Carrie) Barnett, Max (Whitney) Barnett and Lane (Lana) Barnett; grandchildren, Brady, Lawson and Lauren Barnett; great-grandchild, Blakely; and sister, Joan Jones.
Martha loved her church and singing in the choir, but most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid supporter of any activities in which they were involved and of UNA athletics.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman and Kay Mitchell, and the caretakers of North Alabama Medical Center and Florence Rehab for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mr. K. Troy Barnett University of Alabama Alumni Scholarship Fund, 250 McGough Blvd., Florence, AL 35630, or the Killen United Methodist Church Building Fund.
