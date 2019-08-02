RUSSELLVILLE — Martha Jean Willingham Taylor was born on Monday, June 20, 1932 and passed from this life on Thursday, August 01, 2019 at the age of 87 years and 43 days.
The visitation will be 11 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 03, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be Brother Jackie Richardson. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She married Marvin Oneal Taylor on October 07, 1950 in Russellville. They were married 46 years. Mother was a member of Posey Church of Christ and attended there faithfully since 1958 until two Sundays ago. She and Daddy worshipped there together until his death on her birthday, June 20, 1996.
She was a 1950 graduate of Belgreen High School and attended all of the Alumni Banquets except this year. Mother was employed at Lance Garment in Red Bay for 30 years. After Daddy’s death, she became a very proud Foster Grandparent at Vina Elementary School for 20 years. She loved each child she worked with dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Oneal Taylor; two sons, Talton and Troy Taylor; granddaughter, Brenda Jarnigan; parents, Herbert Talton and Susie Belle (Greenhill) Willingham; and two sisters, Frauline Goins and Elsie Hamm.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Elline (Glen) Jarnigan; son, Dennie (Cheryl) Taylor; daughter-in-law, Teresa Taylor Jones (B.J.); grandchildren, Randy (Karla) Jarnigan, Michael (Amy) Jarnigan, Kristy (Brandon) Vandiver, Hanna Taylor, Jessica (Michael) Houston; great-grandchildren, Camron and Alex Jarnigan, Madison, Morgan, McKinley, and Parker Vandiver, Jesslyn Houston, and Vayda Houston due in December; stepgreat-granddaughter, Marjeli (Nick) Tellier; stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Logan and Josie Tellier; two sisters, Shirley McDaniel, Arviedean (Billy) Fuller; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be grandsons, Randy Jarnigan, Michael Jarnigan and Brandon Vandiver; great-grandsons, Camron Jarnigan, Alex Jarnigan; and nephew, Dale Taylor. The honorary pallbearer will be great- grandson, Parker Vandiver.
Mother loved to crochet and embroidery. She crocheted tabletop doilies, any size and color doilies, ball teams, and school names. She embroidered dresser scarves and pillowcases. She was always giving her work away, she got greater pleasure by giving to others. Her grands and great-grandchildren have several of her crotchet items because she always said crocheting and embroidering by hand was becoming a lost art.
Camron and Alex had a pet name for their Mamaw Taylor. They called her “Cotton Top” and “Q-Tip” because of her white hair. They would laugh and say, “here comes Cotton Top in her little red truck” or “We met Q-tip on the road”!!! She could barely see over the steering wheel and all you saw was her hair. They loved her dearly and Mamaw will be missed a lot.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to a fund we have set up for elementary school supplies in her honor, Martha Taylor School Supplies Fund, c/o Vina Elementary School, 8250 Hwy 23, Vina, AL 35593.
Dennie, Cheryl, Elline, Glen, all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren want to thank you for all of the special love you have shown our Mother and Mamaw Taylor. Without your prayers, we could never have had the peace and comfort that prayers have given us. Thank you!!!
