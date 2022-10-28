HODGES — Martha Jeanette Cantrell, age 80, of Hodges, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Burns Nursing Home.
Jeanette enjoyed several different jobs over her lifetime, from a seamstress in a sewing manufacturer, to a town clerk in Hodges, and a nurse’s aide at the Betty Wilson Clinic and retiring from Red Bay Hospital. She was a faithful member of Hodges Church of Christ, where she influenced many children in her almost 60 years of being a Sunday School teacher. She had a servant’s heart and continued to attend church until health prevented her from attending. She was the most selfless person and loved her family tremendously. She will be fondly remembered as loving food, being feisty and spunky, never meeting a stranger, and being a great wife, mother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her father, Romie Strickland; mother, Alma Raydell McAfee, and brother, James Rodney McAfee.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 58 years, Fray Cantrell; son, Tim Cantrell; grandchildren, Dylan Cantrell, Blake Cantrell, Caleb Cantrell; brother, Michael McAfee (wife, Wanda); and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. David Highland and Bro. Drew Manley speaking at the service. Burial will be in Old Line Cemetery in Hodges.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing Home for your love and care over the last few years.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
