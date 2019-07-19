TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI — Martha Jo Gilbert, 82 years old, formerly of Russellville, AL passed away July 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Martha was born March 3, 1937, in Spring City, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Gilbert; and her mother, Willie Grisham.
Martha is survived by her children, Keith Gilbert (Susan) and Janice Cassel (Vanzell); her grandchildren, Alex Gilbert and Katie Gilbert; A host of nieces and nephews; and her friends at TraceWay Manor.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Humane Society of Tupelo, in honor of Martha Gilbert, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801, www.tupeloleehumane.org.
