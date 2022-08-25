ROSWELL, GEORGIA
Martha Carolyn (Kilgo) Johnson, 84, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 in Georgia. Martha was the first of three children (Martha, Tonita, Thomas) born to Thomas and Louise Kilgo of Alabama. Martha married Ralph Johnson and together they raised their five sons (Ralph II, Alvin, Stephen, Eric, Darryl). Martha liked walking in nature, relaxing on her porch swing, working on her arts and crafts, writing with her elegant handwriting, telling a good story, socializing with her church, and most of all, she loved her five boys. Martha was ‘Granny’ to 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Enjoy a sweet tea on a front porch swing in remembrance of Martha (Kilgo) Johnson.
