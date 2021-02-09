ROGERSVILLE — Martha Louise England Handley, 77, died February 7, 2021. A graveside will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Grassy Cemetery. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Handley’s family.

