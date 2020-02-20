FLORENCE — Martha Louise Behel Killen, 77, of Florence, AL, passed away February 15, 2020. Mrs. Killen was a retired beautician and cosmetologist and a member of the Baptist faith. She owned and operated her own business, Style Rite Beauty Shop for many years.
Martha is survived by husband, Milton Killen; son, John Jeffery Hood (Jen); stepsons, Daniel Killen and James Killen; stepdaughters, Beth Brown and Deborah Putman; sister, Linda Kay Thornton; brother-in-law, Randy Pardue; special great-nephew, Will Sandy.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Tracie Lynn Hood; parents, Roland H. Behel and Madron Howard Behel; sister, Edna Mae Pardue; brothers, Edgar Ray Behel and Johnny Behel.
There will be a graveside service held for Martha on Friday, February 21st at 1:00 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Travis Howard will officiate.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
