COUNCE, TENNESSEE — Martha M. “Bonnie” Hammock, 90, died March 13, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Nixon, TN. Burial is in White Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

