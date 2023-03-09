SHEFFIELD — Martha “Marti” Fisher Darnell, 78, formerly of Russellville, died March 6, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel.

