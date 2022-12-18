GALLATIN, TENNESSEE — Martha Gwendolyn McBrayer McCrory, 88, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022. A graveside ceremony will be held in Florence, Alabama at Florence City Cemetery on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1pm. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

