FLORENCE

Martha Janene Montgomery, 73, died December 8, 2022.

A graveside service was held at Ray Cemetery in Rogersville yesterday at 1 p.m.

She was the wife of the late Wendell Montgomery.

Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.