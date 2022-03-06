ROGERSVILLE — Martha Ann Murray Bass, 85, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced by Rogersville Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.