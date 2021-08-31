FLORENCE — Martha Nell Springer Beasley, 80, of Florence, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 after an extended illness. Martha was a member of Petersville Church of Christ. She was a loving Mother and Mimi to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She never met a stranger, and her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all who knew her.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will following at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel, Phillip Springer and Adam Richardson officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. At family’s request, facemasks will be required.
Mrs. Beasley was preceded in death by Elvis Beasley; her parents, Joe and Gladys Springer; brothers, Hoyt, Alvoyd, Wiggie and Bobby; and sister, Betty Joe. Martha is survived by her son, Larry Beasley (Michele), Florence; daughter, Jacqueline Williams (Don), Florence; brothers, Arlon, Shaney, and Royce Springer; grandchildren, Heather Borden (Kenneth), Florence, Trevor Beasley (Lauren), Florence, and Brittney Williams, Florence; great grandchildren, Macie-Hope, Colton, Jaxson, Landon, and Blakely.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
