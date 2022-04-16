RUSSELLVILLE — Martha Sue Newton, age 91, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Ms. Newton was a Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church of Russellville. She served on many committees at the Church and was a member of The Women of First United Methodist. Martha Sue worked for, prior to owning, Coopers Cleaners of Russellville for 63 years of loyal service to her customers, of whom she loved and was honored to serve. For over twenty years, Martha Sue enjoyed traveling on Citizens Bank trips and with Betty Hall group trips.
She is survived by her nephews, Joe Hester( Cindy), Jerry Fuller and Jim Hester (Louise) who served as her caregivers; nieces, Jean Ross (Frosty), Janice Hester, Judy Robinson, Carol Aday (Lee), Linda Lindsey, and Reba O’Daniels; sister, Betty Lindsey; brother, Robert T. “Buddy” Newton (Sandra); as well as a host of loving great nieces, great nephews, cousins and beloved friends that will miss her sweet personality greatly.
Martha Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus “Red” Newton and Ada Baird Newton; brothers, James Newton and Charles Newton; sisters, Gladys Glover, Willodean Robinson, Imogene Hester; and nephew, Bobby Fuller.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Russellville, at 1pm. Ms. Newton will lie in state from 12 noon until 1 p.m., in the church. Interment will follow at KP Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
