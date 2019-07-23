FLORENCE — Mrs. Martha Neal Key Norvell passed away July 21, 2019. A private family service will be held Thursday, July 25, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with the Reverend Andrew Keyes officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon in the Parish Hall.
Mrs. Norvell was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Samuel Strudwick Norvell; parents, Judge and Mrs. William Henry Key, Jr.; sister, Carol Key Hargett; and granddaughter, Rebecca Neal Norvell.
After graduating from Russellville High School, Mrs. Norvell attended Randolph Macon Women’s College and was a graduate of the University of Alabama.
She was a native of Russellville, AL and a longtime resident of Florence, AL. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Norvell is survived by four sons, Dr. Samuel Strudwick Norvell, Jr. (Mary), Rockville, MD, William Key Norvell (Anne), Florence, Carter Clarke Norvell (Becky), Florence and Neal Key Norvell (Betsy), Davidson, NC; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Rebecca’s Table at First United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice.
