LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Martha O. Norman, 71 died January 27, 2021. Visitaion will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Freemon Cemetery. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.