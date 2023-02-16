LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Martha Odom Bedford, 86, died February 13, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in OK Cemetery. She was a member of Royal Heights Baptist Church.

