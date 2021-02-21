KILLEN — Martha Olive Grigsby, 81, of Killen, AL, passed away February 19, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Martha was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Martha is survived by her sons, Greg Grigsby (Cathy) of Nashville, TN, Brad Grigsby (Donna) of Florence, and Todd Grigsby (Lynn) of Florence; daughter, DeAnna Santowski (Jason) of Leander, TX; grandchildren, Lori Davis, Crystal Daniel, Ashley Grigsby, Tessa Peters, Evan Grigsby, and Lukas Grigsby; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Grigsby; parents, Seaf Douglas Olive and Maggie Weatherby Olive; brothers, Seaf Olive, Jr. and Douglas Olive; sisters, Mozella Haddock and Annie Ruth McIntyre; great-granddaughter, Ella-Grace Daniel.
There will be a graveside service held for Martha on Tuesday, February 23, at 2:00 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating.
Pallbearers will be Evan Grigsby, Lukas Grigsby, Brock Peters, Landon Daniel, Paul Davis, and Doug Olive.
The family would like to thank Mitchell Hollingsworth Stations 3 & 2, Hospice of North Alabama, and her nurse Mallorie Settle for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alice’s Angels c/o Lone Cedar Church of Christ, 10000 CR 47, Florence, AL 35634
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
