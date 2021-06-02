FLORENCE — “Well done, good and faithful servant” is what we believe Jesus Christ said to Martha Paulyne Engle Gray when she was welcomed to her Heavenly home Monday, May 31st. Martha was surrounded by her loving family in her home when she went to be with Jesus. She put her faith in Jesus Christ at the young age of 15 and served Him every day spreading His gospel.
Martha was born September 18, 1924 in Franklin County, Alabama to Oscar and Cletus Griffus Engle. As a farmer’s daughter and child of the Great Depression, she was a hard worker who could plow a field with a mule, pick cotton, she even taught herself to read and play the piano. Martha lived an extraordinary life in her 96 1/2 years. They didn’t make stuff she couldn’t do.
An avid lifelong reader, she would often read by coal lantern as a child after the family was asleep and continued that love of learning her entire life. She was selected Salutatorian of her 8th grade class, and went on to win a Charleston dancing contest. Martha made her radio singing debut at the age of 14 and her love of singing and playing gospel music grew throughout her entire life. She traveled in a gospel quartet singing Alto and was part of the church choir for more than 50 years. She passed on her love of music to her children and she was proud each of them inherited her gift of music.
At the age of 18 right before finishing high school, she married her sweetheart, William “Bill” Albert Gray. They built a beautiful life together and provided a loving home for their children: Alana Paulette, Martha Ann, William Robert, David Albert, and Janie Rebecca. While Bill was a long-distance truck-driver, Martha worked in several occupations but was most proud of being a Mother, Grandmother, and Sunday School teacher. She taught Sunday School for 52 years and was widely respected for her in-depth knowledge of the Bible and as a fearless defender of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She also loved her country and would tell anyone she met about Jesus and how she loved America. One job in particular she was proud of was as an original “Rosie the Riveter” where she worked on the fuel tanks of the P-Series war planes to help defeat the Nazis in World War II.
After living in Michigan 25 years, Martha and Bill bought a farm in Belmont, Mississippi and moved back home. That’s where her green thumb flourished. She could grow anything including an enormous garden which she would then can and freeze to feed her family. She was affectionately known as the “Food Lady” and was an amazing southern cook. She loved to cook food to share with the sick and elderly and teaching Sunday School at Golden Central Baptist Church.
At the age of 72, Martha made history when she became the oldest person in the state of Mississippi at that time to earn her GED. Martha was also an accomplished artist. She taught herself to crochet, to become an outstanding seamstress, make beautiful quilts, and she even learned to knit at the age of 90. She must have made at least a million stitches creating beautiful works of art for her family and friends, and was still making things until her last days.
Martha never met a stranger and her smile lit up every room she entered. She had a quick wit and remained sharp as a tack even in her old age. Martha claims her good health was a result of eating the plainest foods from the garden, staying busy, serving the Lord and His people. She fiercely loved her family and left her mark on each heart. The most important lesson she wanted us to all know is that Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life. She ran her race with courage and determination all while trying to live a life pleasing to The Lord. We will miss her every day, but we know where she is and have no doubt we will be together again forever one day.
Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; infant daughter, Alana; son, David; her parents and sisters, Carlee Nunley, Grace Bridges, and Laverne Engle. She is survived by her children, Martha Emmons, Bob (Rachel), Janie Wallace and her husband, Bryan, whom she loved like her own son; eight grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Kayla Lender (Sam), Emily Horning, Kimberly Miller (Chris), Lacey Frederick, Tyler Beard, Taylor Beard, David C. Gray, and 11 great-grandchildren. We are her living legacy of love.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell for his unwavering support and loving tender care the last years of her life, and Dr. Jerry Williams, whom she considered one of her best friends. They would also like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Nurse Rosa, all the kind staff at Kindred Home Health, especially her therapist Denise, ElderCare Services, especially her sitter Dominique, and the 5th floor nurses and staff at NAMC.
A celebration of Martha’s life will be held today, June 2nd at Deaton Funeral Home in Red Bay, AL. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Kevin Johnson, Florence First Baptist Church. Music will be by Florence FBC Associate Pastor Scott Underwood and Janie Wallace. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, she would rather that if anyone reading this isn’t sure they know where they will go when their time on earth has ended, that they would ask Jesus into their heart. Also, if you still have your parents and grandparents here, go see them, hug their neck, tell them you love them, and sit down and visit a little while. Life is short, but love is forever.
