DENNIS, MS — Martha Ann Pharr, 75, died Saturday, February 27, 2021. Funeral services will be, March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

