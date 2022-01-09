FLORENCE — Martha Fay Pugh, age 81, passed away January 7, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday, January 14, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home and burial will follow in Mt. Nebo, St. Joseph, Tennessee.

