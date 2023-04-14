F.4.14.23 Martha Watson.jpg
FLORENCE — Mrs. Martha Ray Watson, age 66, of Florence, passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 17th at Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery at 10:30 AM. She was a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.

