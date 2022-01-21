IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Martha Ann Thompson Segars, 90, died January 19, 2022. A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

