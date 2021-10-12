MUSCLE SHOALS — Martha G. Jackson Sherrill, age 82, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was a retired educator who taught high school math and chemistry for many years before ending her career as the guidance counselor at Colbert County High School. She earned degrees from Florence State College (now UNA) and the University of Mississippi. Community activities during her retirement years included service on the Colbert County Board of Equalization, the Colbert County Tourism Board, and countless volunteer ministry endeavors on behalf of her church, First Baptist - Tuscumbia.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan “Bo” Sherrill; by her parents, Fletcher and Mattie Jackson; and by her three siblings, Doris Johnson, Dorothy Shiver, and Charles Jackson. She is survived by her son, George Sherrill (Regina) of Muscle Shoals, and by two grandsons, Nathan Sherrill (Lauren) of Muscle Shoals and Blake Sherrill, currently stationed in California with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 today, October 12, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A private family burial will follow in Spruce Pine Cemetery. The family expresses special thanks to the staff at Brentwood Retirement Community for their care of Mrs. Sherrill over the past few months.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented