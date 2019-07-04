TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Martha Lorraine “Sissy” Abel, 56, died July 2, 2019. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, with burial in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
