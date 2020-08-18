BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Martha Carolyn Sparks, 64, died August 17, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS, with Deaton Funeral Home directing.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.