TOWN CREEK — Martha Stover, 78, died February 17, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, burial in Mount New Home Cemetery in Leighton.

