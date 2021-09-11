LEXINGTON — Martha Sue Birchfield Raymond, age 88, died Thursday, September 9th at her home in Lexington, AL after a long illness. She was a native of Madison County AL, a Goodyear (Huntsville) retiree, a loving and caring wife… and a fifth generation great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed the love and fellowship of her church, visiting with family and friends, and when health permitted, RVing to country music and gospel singing festivals.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16th between 3:00 and 4:00 PM, at the Rogersville Funeral Home followed by funeral services with Rev. Phil Springer (Salem-Lester UMC) and Rev. Michael Burgess (Lexington UMC) officiating. A graveside Family Prayer Service and burial will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 3:00 PM, at the Pleas Mount Baptist Church Cemetery in Gurley, Madison County, AL. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Cole Baker, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Ahlander, Wade Baker, Garrett Baker and Tyde Bagwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sally (Lee) Birchfield; three brothers, Lawson, Alton, and Samuel; two sisters, Leona and Nell; first husband, James E Daye, daughter Carrol and granddaughter, Danielle and son, James E “Jimmie” Daye.
She is survived by her second husband, James O “Jim” Raymond of Lexington; step-children, David and Dane of Louisiana, Jason of Georgia and Wendy (Raymond) Fowler of Pace, Florida; her oldest daughter, Gayle (Daye) Gladden of Huntsville; four grandchildren, six great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and thanks for the prayers and kindness of family, friends and neighbors in the Huntsville, Rogersville and Lexington area; the caregivers and staff of Kindred Hospice Care (Florence, AL) and for the services of the Rogersville Funeral Home.
