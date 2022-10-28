MUSCLE SHOALS — Martha Sue Hester Simmons, 84, of Muscle Shoals transferred in the presence of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to be with him eternally on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. There will not be any traditional services. A celebration of her life will be observed later.
Loved ones preceding her on this journey include her late husband, Raymond Floyd Simmons; parents, Charlie C and Estelle J. Hester; brother and wife, Kenneth J. and Jeri Hester; nephew, Chris Jackson Hester; and many other relatives and friends.
She graduated with honors from Deshler High School and Larimore Business College. She retired from Reynolds Metals Company in office administration with loyal and dedicated service. She loved praising her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with her singing voice and playing the piano and organ in many capacities. She loved many relatives and friends. She had wonderful caregivers, Casey Nicole Hovater and Rebecca S. Preston are hereby acknowledged.
Special thanks to nurses, doctors, and staff of Enhabit Hospice.
