SHEFFIELD — Martha Sue Hovater Nelson, 91, of Sheffield died Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
She was a longtime member of York Bluff Baptist Church Sheffield. She loved being a mother of five children, nana to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She left a legacy of love and hope.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Francis “Frank” Walter Nelson; son, George Randy Nelson; and two grandchildren, Richard Stanley Nelson Jr. and Michael Clayton Allen Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Nelson (Kathy), Huntsville, Rusty Nelson, Tuscumbia, and Roy Nelson (Rita), Muscle Shoals; daughter, Jan Nelson Allen (Mike), Muscle Shoals; daughter-in-law, Karen Nelson, Florence; grandchildren, Patrick Nelson, Michael Nelson, Brad Nelson, Blair Nelson, Amber Graves, Chad Nelson, Tyler Nelson, and Maggie Allen; great-grandchildren, Zac Nelson, Katie Nelson, Aubrey Nelson, Annabella Nelson, Ellie Grace Graves, Wade Nelson, Claire Graves, Ruthie Graves, Sam Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Vada Nelson and Laynie Nelson; two siblings, George Travis Hovater (Cynthia), Florence and Doris Ann Hovater Yarborough, Cherokee; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes, P.O. Box 361767, Birmingham, AL 35236.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
