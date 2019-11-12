FLORENCE (SPRUCE PINE) — Martha Sue Johnston, 73, died November 11, 2019. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
