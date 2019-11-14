SPRUCE PINE — Martha Sue Johnston, 73, Spruce Pine, formerly of Florence, AL, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her residence. She was a U.S. Army veteran and an instrument mechanic from TVA.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Damon Johnston and Grace King Johnston.
She is survived by her son, Richard Wilson (Amy), Lynn Haven, FL; daughter, Iris Goodrum (Mac), Concord, NC; brother, Bill Johnston (Jo), Fountain Inn, SC; grandchildren, Alexandria Wilson, Charles Wilson, Lauren Brown, Gage Brown, Everett Goodrum, Pearson Goodrum, and Mark Nelson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented