RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Martha Sue Russell Vandiver, 80, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence. A native of Russellville, Mrs. Vandiver had lived in the area all of her life. She was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church and was retired from Burns Nursing Home after 35 years of service. She was devoted to her family and lived her life for her spouse, children and grandchildren.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, September 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Gary Guth and DeWayne Satterwhite officiating. Pallbearers include Mike Russell, David Russell, Carl Mayfield, Danny Dill, Daniel Dill, Jimmy Dale Vandiver and Scott Vandiver.
Mrs. Vandiver is survived by husband of 64 years, John William Vandiver “Johnny Bill”; her sister, Margaret Wiles; daughters, Susie V. Guth and husband, Gary of Tremont, MS and Cindy V. Brewington and husband, Mickey of Trinity; grandchildren, Kaila Cooper of Richmond, VA, Russ Stephenson and wife, Heather of Muscle Shoals and Haley Pierce and husband, Jarred Pierce of Phil Campbell; great-grandchildren, Ansleigh Blake Stephenson, John Cohen Pierce and Emmett Russell Stephenson and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Floyd Russell; mother, Missouri T. Russell and brothers, James Russell, Carl Russell and Adrian Russell.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented