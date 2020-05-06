CHEROKEE — Martha Sue Weaver, 81, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. A private service will be held Wednesday at Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cherokee, Alabama. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery with Reverend J.B. Burns officiating.
Martha was born on December 14, 1938 in Sheffield, Alabama. She was a member of Sheffield High School’s graduating class of 1957. While working at Colbert County Hospital, she met Robert E. Weaver; the couple married on June 15, 1958. They had three sons, Daniel Erwin, born in 1960; Marcus Devlin, born in 1962; and Eric Lee, born in 1964. Martha worked as a custodian for the Colbert County School system until her retirement. Martha was a longtime member of Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Martha was preceded in death by husband, Robert Erwin Weaver; parents, Obie and Viola Landers; and brothers, Charles Landers and Eddie Landers. She is survived by sons, Daniel Weaver, of Cherokee, AL, Marc Weaver (Sheila), of Tuscumbia, AL, and Eric Weaver (Beverly), of Tuscumbia, AL; sisters, Sandra White, of Florence, AL, and Linda Ann Tapp (Jimmy), of Cherokee, AL; brother, Eugene Landers (Renee), of Cherokee, AL; grandchildren, Caleb Weaver (Jennifer), of Brandon, MS, Micca Mongomery (Patrick), of San Diego, CA, and Morganne Weaver, of Tuscumbia, AL; and seven great-grandchildren, Gabriel Weaver, Samuel Weaver, Joshua Weaver, Benjamin Weaver, Jacob Weaver, Miriam Montgomery and Titus Mongomery.
Pallbearers will be Luther Bishop, Kelvin Burns, Kendrick Burns, Matthew Stockman, Joe Clement and Caleb Weaver.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health of Muscle Shoals and Florence Nursing and Rehab for their care.
