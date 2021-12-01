RUSSELLVILLE
Martha Uptain, 80, died November 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Tharptown Cemetery.
