RUSSELLVILLE
Martha Smith Uptain, age 80, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Russellville Healthcare.
Mrs. Uptain was a devoted member of Tharptown Church of Christ. She was a bus driver for many years for Franklin County and then became a driver for NACOLG. She loved canning, arts, and crafts, and often volunteered at Tharptown School. Her family will cherish her many memories.
The visitation will be 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 03, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 04, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gerald Ricketts officiating the service. Burial will be at Tharptown Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Thelon Uptain (Angie), John Uptain (Trina), Joel Uptain (Tammy), Roy Uptain (Sheila); grandchildren, Michelle, Joseph, Daniel, Jake, Tasha, Jessica, Amber, Rayne, Bakota, Emily, Iris, Kylie, Zach; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Oneal Smith (Darlotte); sisters, Marilyn Sue Malone (Jimmy), Joan Dunlap (Ted); and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Brice Oneal Smith; mother, Thelma Louise Mayfield Smith Harrison; and grandson, Chevy Dakota Brice Uptain.
The pallbearers will be Joseph Uptain, Daniel Uptain, Jake Uptain, Alex Wofford, Nathan Lane, Michael Mann, Paul Young, and Mikey Rosson.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Russellville Health Care for your love and care of our family.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Russellville Health Care for your love and care of our family.

Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
