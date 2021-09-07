FLORENCE — Martha Corinne Whitehead, age 73, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from, 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of Oscar Whitehead.

