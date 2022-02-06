ROGERSVILLE — Martha Ezell of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away on February 5, 2022, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, Killen, Alabama.
Martha was born on December 24, 1925, to Jomie and Rose Goode Wilbanks. She worked for the US Postal Service for 38 years and retired as the Postmaster in Rogersville.
She enjoyed art and painting, which she began after retirement, and was a member of local art groups for several years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas Ezell; and her son in law, Tony Burzese.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Burzese; and grandson, Matt Burzese and wife, Megan.
Donations are requested in lieu of flowers. Rogersville Public Library, Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Jude, were her favorite organizations for donations.
There will be a private service assisted by Rogersville Funeral Home.
