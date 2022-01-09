TUSCUMBIA — Martha Madry Wilson, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. There will be a private service for the family, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Martha was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany J. Wilson; and parents, William and Eloise Madry.
Martha is survived by her husband, Lynn Wood Wilson. She was the love of his life for fifty-six years. She also leaves behind her children, Chris Wilson and Monica Wilson (Tommy); grandchildren, Khristina Cabaniss (Chad), Victoria Evans (Kennedy), Tyler Wilson (Abby), Taylor Beth Wilson, and Linzie Wilson; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Martha’s sitters for the kindness and care shown to her.
