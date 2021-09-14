FLORENCE — Martin William Holloway, Sr. 98, of Florence, AL, passed away September 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Martin was a retired electrician for Reynolds Metals and a member of IBEW Local No. 558. He was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and a native of Buies Creek, NC. Martin was also a United States Naval Veteran of World War II.
He is survived by sons, Martin William “Billy” Holloway, Jr. (Debbie) and Dewayne Hill Holloway (Teresa); daughter, Donnie Wier (Allen); grandchildren, Heath McGill, Mike McGill, Wesley Wier, Jason Holloway, Tiffany Riner, Wesley Holloway, Justin Holloway, and Erin Holloway; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Wesley Holloway and Ada Florence Campbell Holloway; wife, Virginia Marcelle Hill Holloway.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Heath McGill, Mike McGill, Jason Holloway, Wesley Holloway, Allen Wier, and Tommy Riner.
The family would like to especially thank Amedisys Hospice nurses Heather, Jamie and Anna; the staff at El Reposo Nursing Home; and Paige Bowerman and staff at Cedarview Assisted Living for their care and support of Martin.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
