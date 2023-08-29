NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Marty Heard, 78, died August 7, 2023. A service to view the livestreamed event will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield beginning at 2 p.m. A time of remembrance and refreshments will follow the service. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

