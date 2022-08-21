HODGES

Marvalene Robinson, 86, died August 19, 2022.

Viewing and Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at Rocky Top Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.