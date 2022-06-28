FLORENCE — Marvaline Morrow Stanphill was born in Red Bay, Alabama to David and Lucille Vinson Morrow, on June 16, 1925. She won her battle with life on June 26, 2022.
She was educated in the Red Bay Schools system, Alabama College for Women at Montevallo and finished with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now known as Auburn University.
Marvaline was always very interested in music as both an instrumentalist and scholar. She began her music career in high school playing and singing in the school chorus and gospel piano for the “Morrow Quartet”. She loved her church choir and was a church soloist and pianist. She sang and performed in many summer theater productions and was director for many years of the Florence Mothersingers. She was a former member and officer of the Florence and Alabama Federation of Music Clubs.
After college, she worked as a Home Demonstration Agent for the Alabama Extension Service, acted as a social worker and taught elementary school. In addition, after “retiring”, she was a member of the Institute of Learning in Retirement through the University of North Alabama for many years, holding various offices including that of President.
Marvaline “MawMaw” was married to the late James Quinnon Stanphill, Sr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Horace V. Morrow. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Stanphill Little (Will) of Killen, Alabama; her son, James Q. Stanphill, Jr. of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Jennifer Fuller, Killen, AL, Quinn Stanphill, Florence, AL and Caroline Arrington (Zach) of Charleston, S.C., and a great-granddaughter, Jordan Caradonna; her sister, Julia Weber of Florence, AL, and sister-in-law, Betty Morrow, Cape Girardeau, MO, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30th at Williams Funeral Home, Helton Drive, Florence, AL, with funeral to follow immediately thereafter. Reverend Scott Coats officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens after the funeral. The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Southern Care/New Beacon Hospice. Their honest love, comfort and professional care made her end of time so much easier. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to North Wood United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Florence.
