SPRUCE PINE — Marvelene Porter Taylor, age 96, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Saturday, August 08, 2020 at Russellville Hospital.
Mrs. Taylor was born May 15, 1924 and she married the love of her life, Jim Taylor on December 24, 1941. They were blessed with a wonderful marriage for 54 years when God called Jim home on September 23, 1996. She was a member of Mountain Home Presbyterian Church in Belgreen. Oh, the family reunion and rejoicing going on in heaven. After the Lord took her hand and welcomed her home, she was most looking forward to seeing her love “Jim” again, then her son, Jimmy Ford that left us June 13, 2020. Paul, her grandson, probably pushed everyone out of his way to give her one of his round and round dancing hugs. She missed her Momma and Daddy so much, as well as all of her sisters and brothers. Mamaw’s dearest desire in life was cooking and feeding all that came to her door. She insisted on having “more than enough” on the table.
She was the ultimate housewife and mother. She made sure all the beds were stripped and clothes washed up every week. She loved all of her grands, greats, and great-greats. She always told them of her love and stood at the door waving until their cars were out of sight.
Her worst fear was realized when COVID-19 struck her down and she wasn’t allowed to have family with her during her illness and death. She was the guiding light and glue that held our family together and is already missed more than words can convey. Love you forever and until we meet you again in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Taylor; son, Jimmy Ford Taylor; grandson, Paul Andrew Taylor; parents, Wesley and Emma (Entrekin) Porter; siblings, Mattie Pounders, Vivian Kish, Hazel Bragwell, Ruby Enlow, Lorene Fuller (her twin), Eudra Porter, Curtis Porter, Mary Oniece McKinney, and Burnice White.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Carolyn Nichols; son, Glynn Paul Taylor (Janice); special family son that called her Momma for 68 years, Thomas Kilpatrick (Judy); six grandchildren, Lee Nichols, Olania Ann Mitchell, Angelia Taylor, LaDonna Taylor, Emily Taylor, Kevin Taylor; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Mountain Home Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Lee Nichols, Paul Lamon, and Heath Sharp. Due to the COVID-19, the service will be live on Facebook for those who cannot attend.
We, the family, would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all of the medical staff at North Alabama Hospital and Dr. Keith Morrow for caring, loving, holding her hand when we couldn’t and weren’t allowed to. You are all heroes and we certainly appreciate the extra burden that you’ve all had to bear since COVID hit us.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented